EWU arranges 5th Nehreen Khan Memorial Lecture by Prof Dr Dipesh Chakrabarty

Corporates

Press Release
06 March, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 11:19 am

Related News

EWU arranges 5th Nehreen Khan Memorial Lecture by Prof Dr Dipesh Chakrabarty

Press Release
06 March, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 11:19 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

East West University (EWU) organized the 5th Nahreen Khan Memorial Lecture programme in the Manzur Elahi Auditorium of EWU in Dhaka on Sunday. 

Dr Dipesh Chakrabarty, an eminent Indian historian and professor of history at the University of Chicago, US, was the keynote speaker on the occasion, reads a press release.  

In his paper titled "The planetary age in human history", Dr Chakrabarty focused on the differentiation between the globe and the planet. 

He said, the globe is human-centric, human-made, the planet is not made by humans, and humans are not central to its history. 

By planetary history, Prof. Chakrabarty means "the much longer history of the ways in which geological and biological processes have combined on this planet to help it sustain complex and multicellular forms of live for hundreds of millions of years". 

In his lecture, Professor Chakrabarty, argued that humans are part of the earth's system that they are breaking down, emphasizing the way the intensification of globalisation, and expansion of economic and extractive activities have created a crisis for humans and the planet itself. 

The speech concludes by the potential loss of biodiversity and the impact of humans as a geophysical force on the planet. 

The lecture was organised in memory of a former student of EWU, Nehreen Khan (late), the daughter of the late Dr Akbar Ali Khan, a former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh.

Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser and founder VC of EWU, Professor Dr M M Shahidul Hassan, VC, Professor Dr Fakhrul Alam, former-pro VC, Air Cdre (retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, treasurer, of EWU also delivered their speech in the programme. 

A large number of students, faculty members, officers and staff of the university and some relatives of the late Nehreen Khan were also present on the occasion.

East West University (EWU) / 5th Nahreen Khan Memorial Lecture / Dr Dipesh Chakrabarty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

44m | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

9m | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

1h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

14h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

13h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

16h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college