Evins Group becomes champion of 8th BGMEA Cup-2023

Press Release
01 December, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 09:09 pm
Evins Group became the champion of the "8th BGMEA Cup-2023" held at the Bangladesh Army Stadium today. 

Evins Group defeated Mosharraf Apparels Studio Ltd 3-1 to take home the trophy for the first time, reads a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the trophy to the winners.

On this occasion BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, BGMEA Director Md Imranur Rahman, Giant Group Director Sharmin Jahan Thithi along with distinguished guests and representatives of apparel industry entrepreneurs, players and sponsors were present.

Evins Group

