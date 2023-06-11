Evercare launches Chattogram's first comprehensive cancer care centre

Evercare has launched the first comprehensive cancer care centre in Chattogram.

Inaugurated on Sunday (11 June), the cancer centre will provide services like medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, bone marrow transplant, hematology and pain-palliative care, reads a press release.

Chittagong Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Ismail Khan; Director of CMCH Br J Md Shamim Ahsan; MD and CEO of Evercare Hospitals Bangladesh Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar; Evercare Hospitals Bangladesh's Hematology and BMT Center Coordinator and Senior Consultant Dr Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh; Dr Arif Mahmud - Director- Medical Services, Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh; Evercare Hospital Chattogram, COO Samir Singh; Evercare Hospital Chattogram Medical Services Department Director Dr. Deepak Singh; Prof. Dr. Sajjad Mohammad Yusuff, Senior Consultant, Medical & Radiation Oncology, Evercare Hospital Chattogram, and others were present at the press conference.

Chittagong Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ismail Khan said, "I am very happy that Evercare Hospital is continuously working to provide services to cancer patients in the country. There are three transformations in patient care. First, psychological transformation, second convictional transformation, and third behavioral perspective. By ensuring these three transformations, Evercare Hospitals continues to provide the highest level of service to cancer patients."

Dr MD and CEO of Evercare Hospital. Ratnadeep Chaskar said, ''Evercare Group and our teams here in Bangladesh are leading the way as we work together to transform healthcare in our markets. We have been providing world-class treatments for cancer patients in Dhaka for years and now as our commitment to the people of Chattogram, I am proud to announce the first and only comprehensive cancer care center in Chattogram. I believe it will bring a huge transformation in the health sector of Chattogram''

COO of Evercare Hospital Chattogram, Samir Singh said, "Evercare Hospital Chattogram has always brought innovative and world-class facilities to the people of the region. In line with that, we are proud to inaugurate this state-of-the-art center. Medical crises and shortages are coming to the fore as cancer detection rates rise. Now is the time to ensure nationwide infrastructural development to ensure good cancer treatment."

Dr Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh said, ''Evercare Hospital Chattogram has brought a revolutionary change in the health sector of Chattogram. We have invested in implementing a state-of-the-art bone marrow transplant facility. The new Comprehensive Cancer Care Center will make BMT services accessible to all and there will be no need to travel abroad in search of better treatment."

Professor Dr Sajjad Mohammad Yusuf said," ''Cancer is completely curable in most cases if expert doctors, advanced equipment, and modern treatment systems are ensured at the initial stage. All these can be found at Evercare Hospital Chattogram Comprehensive Cancer Care Center. This is undoubtedly an incredible gift for the people of Chattogram."

Residents of Chattogram will get medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, bone marrow transplant, hematology, pain-palliative care, etc services at this comprehensive cancer care center.

They can also contact hotline 10663 for appointments and emergency services.