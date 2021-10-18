Evercare Hospital launches trauma center at Dhaka

Evercare Hospital Dhaka has launched a Trauma Center on the occasion of World Trauma Day 2021 to bring world-class healthcare to Dhaka residents.

The Trauma Center is open to patients round the clock offering a wide range of essential medical services for quick trauma response, such as immediate advanced general and cardiac resuscitation facilities, X-ray, Ultrasonography, CT-Scan, MRI, continuous cardiac monitoring, CT-Angiogram, and DSA, says a press release. 

An advanced lab facility and IC and Modular OT are also part of the Trauma Center, along with many other services and facilities.

Prof Dr Abdul Gani Mollah, director, NITOR and president, BOS was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Trauma Center. 

Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, CEO and MD, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, Dr Sanjay Kishanrao Pathare, Director of Medical Services, Dr Arif Mahmood, Deputy Director of Medical Services, and Vinay Kaul, Chief Marketing Officer were also present among others.

Dr M. Ali, coordinator and senior consultant – Orthopaedics, Dr Amit Kapoor, senior consultant – orthopaedics, Prof Dr Syed Shahidul Islam, senior consultant- orthopaedics and trauma, Prof Dr Qamrul Alam Saleh, Sr Consultant- Orthopedics, Dr Vijay T K Titus, Sr consultant- orthopaedics, Dr Muhammad Hasan Andalib, consultant and coordinator - accident and emergency, Prof Dr PK Saha, senior consultant and coordinator – general, laparoscopic and bariatric surgery, Prof Dr  Sheikh M. Abu Zafar, senior consultant- general, laparoscopic gi, metabolic and bariatric surgery, Assoc. Prof (Dr) Mohammad Farid Hossain, senior consultant – general, advanced laparoscopy, bariatric and g.i surgical oncology, Prof Dr Md. Zillur Rahman, senior consultant and coordinator – neurosurgery, Dr Md. Aliuzzaman Joarder, senior consultant-neurosurgery, Dr Ajay Abrol, senior consultant and coordinator  – plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery, Dr Md. Zulfiqur Haider, senior consultant -cardiovascular and thoracic surgery and Dr Sohail Ahmed, senior consultant and coordinator- cardiovascular and thoracic surgery were present at the event from the Trauma Centre.

 

