Evercare Hospital Dhaka organised a scientific discussion on transforming bone marrow transplantation

Evercare Hospital Dhaka recently organised a rally and a Scientific Discussion Session on 'Transforming Bone Marrow Transplantation and Hematology in Bangladesh'.

The event was a testament to the dedication of our nurses and doctors, who came together, carrying banners and placards, and distributed leaflets to raise awareness about blood disorders. At the same time, its Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit celebrates its decade of excellence in Blood Cancer Management since the department's inception on November 1, 2014.

Dr Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, Senior Consultant and Co-Ordinator of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh (Dhaka & Chattogram), said, "Everyone needs to be more aware of combating deadly diseases like blood cancer and should be proactive in seeking timely treatment. We aim to provide excellent patient care at a competitive price."

Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, MD & CEO of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, said, "Our Hematology and BMT department has significantly improved patient care in Bangladesh. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide innovative treatments and hope for our patients."

Dr Arif Mahmud, Group Medical Director of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, said, "Over the past decade, our Hematology and BMT department has been committed to transforming lives through advanced treatment and compassionate care. As we mark this milestone, we look forward to enhancing excellence and hope in patient care."

The Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant department has developed excellence in diagnosing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood disorders in the shortest period of time. Under one roof, it has the facilities for diagnosis, staging, chemotherapy, and bone marrow transplant.

The service runs around the clock and has dedicated beds, specialists, doctors, and nurses. It maintains the highest quality of infection control, with a positive pressure unit (PPU), HEPA filter, RO (reverse osmosis) water supply, and air microbial monitor. All kinds of advanced immunotherapy and chemotherapy are used, as per disease criteria, with central lines (PICC line, Hickman line, Perma Cath, Chemo port). The centre provides a 24-hour supply of all kinds of blood products, including TPE, Leukapheresis, and Plateletpheresis. It has brought automated plasma separators for 1st time in Bangladesh. Stem cell processing and cryopreservation facilities are available. Looking ahead, it plans to introduce advanced therapies, including CAR-T cell therapy and gene therapy, to enhance further treatment options for patients in this country and neighbouring countries as well.

As it marks this important milestone, the unit is committed to continuing its high standards of care and improving outcomes for patients with blood disorders.