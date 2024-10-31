Evercare Hospital Dhaka organised a scientific discussion on transforming bone marrow transplantation

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 04:32 pm

Related News

Evercare Hospital Dhaka organised a scientific discussion on transforming bone marrow transplantation

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 04:32 pm
Evercare Hospital Dhaka organised a scientific discussion on transforming bone marrow transplantation

Evercare Hospital Dhaka recently organised a rally and a Scientific Discussion Session on 'Transforming Bone Marrow Transplantation and Hematology in Bangladesh'.

The event was a testament to the dedication of our nurses and doctors, who came together, carrying banners and placards, and distributed leaflets to raise awareness about blood disorders. At the same time, its Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit celebrates its decade of excellence in Blood Cancer Management since the department's inception on November 1, 2014.

Dr Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, Senior Consultant and Co-Ordinator of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh (Dhaka & Chattogram), said, "Everyone needs to be more aware of combating deadly diseases like blood cancer and should be proactive in seeking timely treatment. We aim to provide excellent patient care at a competitive price."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, MD & CEO of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, said, "Our Hematology and BMT department has significantly improved patient care in Bangladesh. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide innovative treatments and hope for our patients."

Dr Arif Mahmud, Group Medical Director of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, said, "Over the past decade, our Hematology and BMT department has been committed to transforming lives through advanced treatment and compassionate care. As we mark this milestone, we look forward to enhancing excellence and hope in patient care."

The Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant department has developed excellence in diagnosing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood disorders in the shortest period of time. Under one roof, it has the facilities for diagnosis, staging, chemotherapy, and bone marrow transplant.

The service runs around the clock and has dedicated beds, specialists, doctors, and nurses. It maintains the highest quality of infection control, with a positive pressure unit (PPU), HEPA filter, RO (reverse osmosis) water supply, and air microbial monitor.  All kinds of advanced immunotherapy and chemotherapy are used, as per disease criteria, with central lines (PICC line, Hickman line, Perma Cath, Chemo port). The centre provides a 24-hour supply of all kinds of blood products, including TPE, Leukapheresis, and Plateletpheresis. It has brought automated plasma separators for 1st time in Bangladesh. Stem cell processing and cryopreservation facilities are available. Looking ahead, it plans to introduce advanced therapies, including CAR-T cell therapy and gene therapy, to enhance further treatment options for patients in this country and neighbouring countries as well.

As it marks this important milestone, the unit is committed to continuing its high standards of care and improving outcomes for patients with blood disorders.

#Evercarehospital / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

19h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

22h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

22h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

14m | Videos
BNP unveils a 10-day program for November 7

BNP unveils a 10-day program for November 7

1h | Videos
Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

2h | Videos
Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

3h | Videos