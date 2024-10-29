Evercare Hospital Dhaka hosts breast cancer awareness patient forum

Evercare Hospital, the first JCI-accredited hospital in Bangladesh, hosted a significant patient forum for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The forum featured Evercare Hospital Dhaka's oncologists, surgeons, and specialists, highlighting the life-saving impact of early detection and timely treatment. With breast cancer being the most common cancer among women in Bangladesh, accounting for 19% of female cancers, experts emphasized that early diagnosis can improve survival rates by up to 90%.

The patient forum featured key insights from Dr. Ratnadeep Chaskar, CEO and MD of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, and Dr. Arif Mahmud, Group Medical Director of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh. They set the stage for a discussion that touched hearts and minds. Their message was that early diagnosis can save lives, and Evercare Hospital Dhaka stands at the forefront of delivering world-class care to breast cancer patients in Bangladesh.

Adding to the discourse, Dr Ferdous Shahriar Sayed, Senior Consultant and coordinator of medical Oncology; Dr Biswajit Bhattacharjee, Senior Consultant of Clinical Oncology and coordinator of Radiation Oncology; Dr Raju Titus Chako, Senior Consultant of medical Oncology; and Dr Arman Reza Chowdhury, Senior Consultant of radiation Oncology, discussed the importance of integrated treatment approaches. Their combined expertise showcased how far cancer care has evolved in providing hope for patients.

The forum underscored key awareness topics, including understanding risk factors like age, genetics, and lifestyle choices, as well as the benefits of regular screenings through ultrasonograms/mammograms. Experts also stressed the crucial role of the audience in conducting breast self-examinations, recognizing early symptoms, and seeking timely medical advice. As part of its efforts to raise awareness, Evercare Hospital Dhaka continues to lead awareness patient forums, empowering the audience with the knowledge of screening services and offering expert advice.

Specialists in oncology, surgery, radiology and histopathology from Evercare Hospital Dhaka shared the latest advancements in breast cancer treatment, including minimally invasive surgical techniques and innovative therapies. The forum also included powerful stories from breast cancer survivors, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for attendees and spreading a sense of upliftment for those affected by the disease.