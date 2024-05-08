Evercare Hospital Dhaka celebrates World Hand Hygiene Day

[Dhaka, 7th May 2024] Evercare Hospital Dhaka celebrated World Hand Hygiene Day on 5th May 2024. This annual event, spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO) under the banner of the 'SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands' campaign, highlights the importance of hand hygiene in health care and 'bring people together' in support of hand hygiene improvement globally.

The theme of World Hand Hygiene Day this year was "Why is sharing knowledge about hand hygiene still so important? Because it helps stop the spread of harmful germs in healthcare." which emphasized the critical role of hand hygiene awareness in promoting safe patient care.

As the world continues to cope with health challenges, hand hygiene remains one of the most effective and accessible measures individuals can take to protect themselves and others from illnesses. Proper hand hygiene by healthcare workers can significantly reduce Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the two silent pandemics.

To mark this significant occasion, Evercare Hospital Dhaka arranged a variety of informative and fun-filled interactive activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting best practices in hand hygiene and saw enthusiastic participation from healthcare professionals, patients, and visitors. From hands-on workshops demonstrating proper handwashing techniques to educational sessions emphasizing the significance of hand hygiene in healthcare settings, participants gained valuable insights and practical skills to incorporate into their daily routines.

Dr. Lutful Latif Chowdhury, Senior Consultant of Gastroenterology and Chairman of the Consultant Committee, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, commented that the hands that touch lives with care should not be carriers of infections. He said, "Let us lead the community as an example by prioritizing hand hygiene and creating a culture of safety. The same sentiment was echoed by other senior clinicians and the Director of Nursing Services present in the program.

Dr. Arif Mahmud, Director of Medical Services, Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, said "We are thrilled with the turnout and engagement we witnessed during our World Hand Hygiene Day celebration. By coming together as a community to raise awareness about the importance of hand hygiene, we are taking meaningful steps towards building healthier and safer environments for everyone."

Evercare Hospital Dhaka extends its gratitude to all participants who contributed to the success of the World Hand Hygiene Day celebration. Together, we are making positive change- one "clean hand" at a time.