Evercare Hospital Dhaka celebrates World Hand Hygiene Day

Corporates

Press Release
08 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 10:24 pm

Evercare Hospital Dhaka celebrates World Hand Hygiene Day

Press Release
08 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 10:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

[Dhaka, 7th May 2024] Evercare Hospital Dhaka celebrated World Hand Hygiene Day on 5th May 2024. This annual event, spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO) under the banner of the 'SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands' campaign, highlights the importance of hand hygiene in health care and 'bring people together' in support of hand hygiene improvement globally.

The theme of World Hand Hygiene Day this year was "Why is sharing knowledge about hand hygiene still so important? Because it helps stop the spread of harmful germs in healthcare." which emphasized the critical role of hand hygiene awareness in promoting safe patient care.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As the world continues to cope with health challenges, hand hygiene remains one of the most effective and accessible measures individuals can take to protect themselves and others from illnesses. Proper hand hygiene by healthcare workers can significantly reduce Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the two silent pandemics.

To mark this significant occasion, Evercare Hospital Dhaka arranged a variety of informative and fun-filled interactive activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting best practices in hand hygiene and saw enthusiastic participation from healthcare professionals, patients, and visitors. From hands-on workshops demonstrating proper handwashing techniques to educational sessions emphasizing the significance of hand hygiene in healthcare settings, participants gained valuable insights and practical skills to incorporate into their daily routines.

Dr. Lutful Latif Chowdhury, Senior Consultant of Gastroenterology and Chairman of the Consultant Committee, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, commented that the hands that touch lives with care should not be carriers of infections. He said, "Let us lead the community as an example by prioritizing hand hygiene and creating a culture of safety. The same sentiment was echoed by other senior clinicians and the Director of Nursing Services present in the program.

Dr. Arif Mahmud, Director of Medical Services, Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, said "We are thrilled with the turnout and engagement we witnessed during our World Hand Hygiene Day celebration. By coming together as a community to raise awareness about the importance of hand hygiene, we are taking meaningful steps towards building healthier and safer environments for everyone."

Evercare Hospital Dhaka extends its gratitude to all participants who contributed to the success of the World Hand Hygiene Day celebration. Together, we are making positive change- one "clean hand" at a time. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

12h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

17m | Videos
What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

1h | Videos
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | Videos
Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

3h | Videos