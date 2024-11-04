Evercare Hospital Chittagong elects new branding and PR chief

Evercare Hospital Chittagong has appointed Salahuddin Mamun as head of the branding and public relations department. Earlier, he was the Assistant General Manager of the department.

Evercare authorities informed us that Salahuddin Mamun, who has extensive experience in public relations and branding, will subsequently be responsible for managing marketing and promoting Evercare Hospital's service activities. Authorities expect the hospital's brand to improve and public engagement to increase under his leadership.

Salahuddin Mamun said about his new responsibilities, "I am happy to be associated with Evercare Hospital Chittagong. I have deep respect for the organisation's mission and initiatives in healthcare. Hopefully, I can use my experience further to enhance Evercare's service operations and branding process."

Incidentally, Evercare Hospital Chittagong has been conducting service activities for a long time to maintain quality healthcare and international standards in the country's healthcare sector. Evercare Hospital Chittagong is the port city's first 470-bed multi-disciplinary super-speciality tertiary care hospital. There is a 24/7 emergency department, state-of-the-art ICU services and 27 speciality and sub-speciality departments, which can fill the capacity gaps of the entire region. Built on ​​about 4 lakh 92 thousand square feet, this hospital is committed to ensuring the highest quality of medical services and more than five hundred medical professionals of all levels of Chittagong patients.