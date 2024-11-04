Evercare Hospital Chattogram elects new branding and PR chief

Corporates

Press Release
04 November, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 04:17 pm

Related News

Evercare Hospital Chattogram elects new branding and PR chief

Press Release
04 November, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 04:17 pm
Evercare Hospital Chattogram elects new branding and PR chief

Evercare Hospital Chittagong has appointed Salahuddin Mamun as head of the branding and public relations department. Earlier, he was the Assistant General Manager of the department.

Evercare authorities informed us that Salahuddin Mamun, who has extensive experience in public relations and branding, will subsequently be responsible for managing marketing and promoting Evercare Hospital's service activities. Authorities expect the hospital's brand to improve and public engagement to increase under his leadership.

Salahuddin Mamun said about his new responsibilities, "I am happy to be associated with Evercare Hospital Chittagong. I have deep respect for the organisation's mission and initiatives in healthcare. Hopefully, I can use my experience further to enhance Evercare's service operations and branding process."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Incidentally, Evercare Hospital Chittagong has been conducting service activities for a long time to maintain quality healthcare and international standards in the country's healthcare sector. Evercare Hospital Chittagong is the port city's first 470-bed multi-disciplinary super-speciality tertiary care hospital. There is a 24/7 emergency department, state-of-the-art ICU services and 27 speciality and sub-speciality departments, which can fill the capacity gaps of the entire region. Built on ​​about 4 lakh 92 thousand square feet, this hospital is committed to ensuring the highest quality of medical services and more than five hundred medical professionals of all levels of Chittagong patients.

#tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

39m | Videos
58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

1h | Videos
After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

1h | Videos
S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

2h | Videos