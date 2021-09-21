Evercare Hospital appoints Dr Ilangovan Veerappan as senior consultant of Nephrology

Evercare Hospital Dhaka has appointed Dr Ilangovan Veerappan as Senior Consultant in their Nephrology department.

Evercare made the announcement of his appointment via a press release issued in this regard on Tuesday.

Prior to joining Evercare Hospital Dhaka, Dr Ilangovan Veerappan was working as the Chief Nephrologist at KG Hospital & Post Graduate Institute, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India.

Dr Veerappan has been awarded the Bansal Ovation Award by the Indian Society of Nephrology in 2018 for outstanding work by ISN members below 40 years of age.

He is a recognised Diplomate National Board Professor to train young nephrologists in India.

He was also a former editorial board member for intervention for the official journal of Nephrology, Urology and Transplantation Society of SAARC (2014-2015). Additionally, Dr Ilangovan Veerappan has numerous research publications in national and international journals. He has also developed (patent, pending) spot test for salt intake estimation.

Dr Ilangovan Veerappan did his DM in Nephrology from Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, India. He underwent 3-year training in nephrology in CMC Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India.