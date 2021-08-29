Evercare does Chattogram’s first successful ‘Tevar’ surgery

Evercare Hospital Chattogram recently successfully treated an aortic aneurysm performing Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (Tevar), a rare and complex surgery.

The method had not been used anywhere else in the country before, except in Dhaka, and this was the fourth time the procedure was carried out successfully in the country.

The hospital authorities organised a press conference on Sunday where various aspects of the disease and treatment were discussed.

Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair is a minimally invasive procedure to repair a major blood vessel in the body called the aorta.

Evercare Hospital Chattogram successfully carried out this treatment with the efforts of an illustrious team led by Dr Mohammad Fazle Maruf, senior consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, and Dr Asish Dey, senior consultant, Cardiology, with support from the anaesthesia team.

Dr Mohammad Fazle Maruf, senior consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, Evercare Hospital Chattogram, said, it is a disease without symptoms making it riskier than many common diseases. However, the patient may feel pain in the abdomen and chest, and blood pressure can rise.

"The disease is detected by a CT scan of the abdomen, USG, or X-ray, and it is very important to avail treatment after diagnosis, which is usually a surgical procedure. At present, the disease is treated in a special and modern way with thoracic endovascular aortic repair, which is the method we have used." he added.

Dr Asish Dey, senior consultant, Cardiology, at Evercare Hospital Chattogram said, "If any part of the aorta of our body is abnormally large, it is called an aortic aneurysm. Generally, people who suffer from diabetes or high blood pressure are more at risk with this disease. However, it can also be congenital."

An aortic aneurysm is not a disease to be neglected at all, and diagnosed, proper treatment is required, he added.

"Some 32% to 68% of patients run the risk of an aneurysm rupture which may prove to be fatal. I urge everyone to learn more about this disease and create awareness about it as well," Asish said.