Evaly and Realme to work together to popularise 5G devices in Bangladesh

E-commerce platform Evaly has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with smartphone maker Realme to run campaigns to generate awareness about 5G networks and popularise 5G devices in Bangladesh.

Evaly made the announcement of the collaboration via a press release issued in this regard on Tuesday.

Under this agreement, Evaly will ensure the affordable price of Realme's 5G smartphones and also aid the company in running promotional campaigns to popularise its newly introduced products in the Bangladeshi market.

In addition to promotional activities, the two companies will jointly conduct a webinar to further spread awareness on the importance of the 5G ecosystem.

In addition, they will organise a debate session will take place where university students will discuss the merits and timing of the 5G technology

Furthermore, Realme and Evaly will jointly release informative videos regarding 5G, which will consist of the benefits and uses of this technology through which, the youth can learn and gather knowledge about the advancement of technology.  

On this occasion of the MoU signing, Tim Shao, Managing Director of Realme Bangladesh, said, "The fifth-generation (5G) technology is expected to significantly change the way people live and work. The wireless technology is meant to deliver ultra-low latency, massive network capacity, higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, and a more uniform user experience. Realme's 5G smartphones will be for everyone. Compared to 4G smartphones, 5G smartphones will deliver better performance. Besides, Realme is going to bring 5G smartphones for everyone at affordable prices."     

Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and CEO of Evaly said, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Realme to expand 5G technology in the country. The younger generation plays an important role in shaping society. We are committed to empowering the youth by conducting informative and educational campaigns on 5G smartphones."

Evaly / Realme

