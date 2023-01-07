EV Security introduces its toll free hotline

EV Security, an UN verified supplier (UNGM ID No: 549769) and ISO 9001:2015 certified security service and solution provider, has recently introduced its clients and stakeholders with a toll-free hotline number.

EV's Electronic Guard Monitoring System and home-grown Mobile Application Software (Prohori) provides 24/7 support and hassle-free communications, read a press statement.

As one of the top-of-the-line security service providers in Bangladesh since 2009, EV's innovative approach and progressive security solutions has always empowered clients to be prepared for any security challenges and crisis.

EV's countrywide operation is supported from their head office at Dhaka and 9 regional offices at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bogura, Khulna, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Gazipur, Narayanganj and 3 training schools at Dhaka, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.