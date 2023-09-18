Eusha's rare success in Australian University

Gazi Md Wasi ul Hoque Eusha, born in Bangladesh, has set a rare example of food cooperation for university students by implementing a food hub system at the University of Tasmania.

The news of his success was reported in the Australian newspaper, The Mercury while the interview was broadcast on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's ABC channel. Eusha is studying Artificial Intelligence on scholarship at the University of Tasmania, Australia. He is also currently working at the University.

From the proximity of the students, he came to know that 42% of the students of the University experience food insecurity and 17% of the students are living under a severe food crisis. Knowing his fellow peers are going about their day with one meal,

Eusha presented the matter to the appropriate authorities with great skill and was able to convince the authorities about the horrors and evils of the matter with proper facts and surveys.

In view of his rational presentation, the university authorities officially launched the three-year food hub program from July 17, 2023.

This program was initiated by Eusha and the University authorities have entrusted him as one of the implementers for it.

Under this program, the students can collect their food items and daily necessities from the university for free every day. The university will spend fifty thousand dollars in this sector. This initiative to provide free food and daily necessities to university students is the first of its kind in Australia.

This humanitarian initiative of Eusha will be a rare example for all the students of the university. Eusha's sister Zafira Ariana Ishnine is also very talented, writing a poem book, 'Melody's book of poems' currently she is studying in a college in Australia. Eusha is the son of Bangladesh National Museum Secretary (Joint Secretary) Gazi Md. Wali Ul H0que and Dr. Zakia Shumi Shetu, an academic researcher and listed lyricist of Bangladesh Betar.