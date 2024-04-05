European University of Bangladesh distributes awards of EUB-Intra Programming Contest

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the European University of Bangladesh has organised the EUB-Intra Programming Contest-2024.

The contest was held on 28 March and prizes were distributed on 4 April, reads a press release.

On the same day, two modern technologies, the 'Food Delivery Robot' and the 'Military Drone', were inaugurated.

The Vice Chairman of EUB, Prof Maqbul Ahmed Khan and the Vice-Chancellor Md Alim Dad was the chief guest at that event.

Department Head of Business Administration Professor Farzana Alam, Registrar Yunusur Rahman, PCU Director Imdadul Haque, chair of the CSE department Obaidur Rahman were also present.

The vice chair of the university, Professor Maqbool Ahmed Khan said, "The CSE department of my university has progressed a lot. Well and good devices are being made day by day. Working on new projects placed the department at a unique height. He expects that one day, the efforts of the chair and the teachers as well as the hard work of the students will gain a lot of reputation in and out of the country"

Registrar Yunusur Rahman said, "This is the time to build smart Bangladesh. Only the students of the CSE department will be able to dedicate themselves to making it.

He further said that our students will also be able to reach the peak of prosperity for the welfare of the country as well as the people of the country.

The chair of the Business Administration, Professor Farzana Alam, said, "If we compare CSE with all other sectors, then we see that they are now ahead of all. Currently, most of the work is related to CSE"

Obaidur Rahman, chair of the CSE department, said, "In our department, we try to carry something new into every program. I have already developed many projects. Today we launched two devices; a food delivery robot and a military drone. Soon we will bring another robot."