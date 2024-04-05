European University of Bangladesh distributes awards of EUB-Intra Programming Contest

Corporates

Press Release
05 April, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 10:22 am

European University of Bangladesh distributes awards of EUB-Intra Programming Contest

Press Release
05 April, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 10:22 am
European University of Bangladesh distributes awards of EUB-Intra Programming Contest

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the European University of Bangladesh has organised the EUB-Intra Programming Contest-2024.

The contest was held on 28 March and prizes were distributed on 4 April, reads a press release.

On the same day, two modern technologies, the 'Food Delivery Robot' and the 'Military Drone', were inaugurated.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Vice Chairman of EUB, Prof Maqbul Ahmed Khan and the Vice-Chancellor Md Alim Dad was the chief guest at that event.

Department Head of Business Administration Professor Farzana Alam, Registrar Yunusur Rahman, PCU Director Imdadul Haque, chair of the CSE department Obaidur Rahman were also present.

The vice chair of the university, Professor Maqbool Ahmed Khan said, "The CSE department of my university has progressed a lot. Well and good devices are being made day by day. Working on new projects placed the department at a unique height. He expects that one day, the efforts of the chair and the teachers as well as the hard work of the students will gain a lot of reputation in and out of the country"

Registrar Yunusur Rahman said, "This is the time to build smart Bangladesh. Only the students of the CSE department will be able to dedicate themselves to making it.

He further said that our students will also be able to reach the peak of prosperity for the welfare of the country as well as the people of the country.

The chair of the Business Administration, Professor Farzana Alam, said, "If we compare CSE with all other sectors, then we see that they are now ahead of all. Currently, most of the work is related to CSE"

Obaidur Rahman, chair of the CSE department, said, "In our department, we try to carry something new into every program. I have already developed many projects. Today we launched two devices; a food delivery robot and a military drone. Soon we will bring another robot."

European University of Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

34m | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

44m | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

21h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

11h | Videos
FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

12h | Videos
Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

17h | Videos
How to take care of mouth and teeth during Ramadan

How to take care of mouth and teeth during Ramadan

59m | Videos