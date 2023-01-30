European Union ambassador visits LafargeHolcim's Surma Plant

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh, recently visited the Surma Plant of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) in Chhatak, Sunamganj.

Mohammmad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief operating officer, Asif Bhuiyan, chief corporate affairs Officer & HR Director and Harpal Singh, head of Industrial Operations welcomed him at the plant, said a press release.

The ambassador visited different sites including Aggregates, Geocycle, Long Belt Conveyor, Manufacturing Process and Facilities of the cement plant. A special town hall was arranged where he delivered a speech.

Whiteley said, "Bangladesh has built a solid partnership with EU in the recent past and there are areas and opportunities to invest here. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is one of the key investments which has also made the highest foreign direct investment in construction sector. I am glad to see the health and safety standard, operational excellence, sustainable community development and innovation initiatives taken by the company."

He wished success to LHBL on its journey. Later he took part in a tree plantation programme of the company.

