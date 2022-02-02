Eurogaz LPG gets new head of operations

Engineer Hosni Mubarak has recently joined Eurogaz LPG as head of operations.

He will oversee the institutional and commercial marketing of Eurogaz as well as the overall management of the plant, reads a press release.

Hosni Mubarak previously worked for Bengal LPG and Index Power and Energy Limited (now Beximco LPG).

Former FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim is the chairman and Khairul Huda is the managing director of the company.

Hosni Mubarak holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology and an MBA from BRAC University.

He has also received technical training from various countries in Europe and Asia.