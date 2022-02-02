Eurogaz LPG gets new head of operations

Corporates

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 08:21 pm

Eurogaz LPG gets new head of operations

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 08:21 pm
Eurogaz LPG gets new head of operations

Engineer Hosni Mubarak has recently joined Eurogaz LPG as head of operations.

He will oversee the institutional and commercial marketing of Eurogaz as well as the overall management of the plant, reads a press release.

Hosni Mubarak previously worked for Bengal LPG and Index Power and Energy Limited (now Beximco LPG).

Former FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim is the chairman and Khairul Huda is the managing director of the company.

Hosni Mubarak holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology and an MBA from BRAC University.

He has also received technical training from various countries in Europe and Asia.

Eurogaz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

8h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

10h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

1d | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

1d | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

1d | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb