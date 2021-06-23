Euro, Copa América, and many more tournaments to be streamed live on MyGP

Corporates

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 06:47 pm

Euro, Copa América, and many more tournaments to be streamed live on MyGP

An exciting array of offers and goodies also await the dedicated fans of the game

Euro, Copa América, and many more tournaments to be streamed live on MyGP

Football fans can now enjoy all the upcoming matches of fan-favourite tournaments like Euro 2020 and Copa America through the Sports feature of the MyGP app.
 
An exciting array of offers and goodies also await the dedicated fans of the game, the telecom company said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
This convenient feature has come as a part of Digital Bangladesh's connectivity partner Grameenphone's consistent efforts to enhance citizens digital lifestyles.
 
The sports fever is on with Euro 2020, Copa América and other upcoming tournaments like T20 World Cup already stirring up the fans' exuberance.
 
Grameenphone has also extended its efficient and accessible solutions in alignment for the users to cheer for their beloved teams and players with its exclusive all-in-one platform MyGP. 
 
Grameenphone has teamed up with the popular food-delivery platform Foodpanda for the football-fanatics to snack while watching the match at the comfort of their homes – whether it's in the day or the middle of the night!
 
Apart from that, Grameenphone has partnered with Indigo and online sports communities like Pavilion, Plaantik, Football fans Bangladesh, Chelsea and Manchester City supporters' groups to create buzz and spread the excitement among larger fan bases.
 
Solaiman Alam, the chief digital and strategy officer of Grameenphone, said, "MyGP is also home to football in the recent months of June and July! We are excited to bring the international football tournaments for MyGP users. We are bringing this as a convenience for the millions of MyGP users who would otherwise have trouble catching the matches while on the go. We will continue to bring benefits and features like this for MyGP users all the time." 
This all-in-one app can be downloaded for iOS 
 

