Este Medical celebrates its first anniversary

Este Medical celebrated their first anniversary in Bangladesh on Friday at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka.

The conference was inaugurated by the Managing Director of Este Medical Bangladesh Mohammed Faisal, reads a press release.

He is also the Managing Director of Alif Group, the man behind the joint venture between Este Medical Group & Alif Group.

The Global Founder of Este Medical and Director of Este Medical Bangladesh Sam Cinkir, Chairman Afsana Ahmed Jenifa, Director Kevin More, Director Barrister Miti Sanjana were also present at the Este grand function.

Este Medical Bangladesh started its journey in 2021 with a vision of providing best aesthetic care and dermatological services.

Mohammed Faisal stated that Este Medical has been sincerely providing highly specialised cosmetic and health care services in the United Kingdom as well as other places around the globe through its eminently talented and qualified healthcare professionals in a thoroughly safe and clinical environment for the last 25 years.

