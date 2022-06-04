Este Medical celebrates its first anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 10:08 pm

Related News

Este Medical celebrates its first anniversary

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 10:08 pm
Este Medical celebrates its first anniversary

Este Medical celebrated their first anniversary in Bangladesh on Friday at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka. 

The conference was inaugurated by the Managing Director of Este Medical Bangladesh Mohammed Faisal, reads a press release.

He is also the Managing Director of Alif Group, the man behind the joint venture between Este Medical Group & Alif Group. 

The Global Founder of Este Medical and Director of Este Medical Bangladesh Sam Cinkir, Chairman Afsana Ahmed Jenifa, Director Kevin More, Director Barrister Miti Sanjana were also present at the Este grand function.

Este Medical Bangladesh started its journey in 2021 with a vision of providing best aesthetic care and dermatological services. 

Mohammed Faisal stated that Este Medical has been sincerely providing highly specialised cosmetic and health care services in the United Kingdom as well as other places around the globe through its eminently talented and qualified healthcare professionals in a thoroughly safe and clinical environment for the last 25 years. 
 

Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

12h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

13h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Extraordinary taste of ordinary food

Extraordinary taste of ordinary food

2h | Videos
Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

5h | Videos
Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

6h | Videos
Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%