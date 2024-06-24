Este Medical Bangladesh Limited: Elevating aesthetic care in South Asia

Este Medical Group has done a joint venture with Alif Group in Bangladesh to form Este Medical Bangladesh Limited, a premier provider of specialized cosmetic and aesthetic services in South Asia.

Este Medical Bangladesh was established in 2021 and boasts a team of expert dermatologists and aesthetic doctors trained in the UK. This Joint Venture is spearheaded by Mohammed Faisal, the Managing Director of both Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd. and Alif Group, whose vision has been pivotal in bringing this collaboration to fruition, reads a press release.

Este Medical Group was founded in 1994, since then it has become a global leader in aesthetics, particularly in the UK. Sam Cinkir, the Founder, launched the first UK branch in 2015. Today, the group operates 18 branches worldwide, with 10 in the UK located in Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, London, Leicester, Bristol, Glasgow, and Edinburgh, and 8 internationally in cities such as Istanbul, Tirana, Nairobi, New York, Bucharest, Milan, Dubai, and Dhaka. Este Medical Group has ambitious plans to expand to at least 30 more cities globally and aims to build dedicated hospitals for surgical needs in the near future.

Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd. provides an extensive range of exceptional services for Skin, Hair, Body, and Dental Care. These services include laser hair removal, hair fall control, hair transplants, body shaping, fat reduction, anti-aging treatments, melasma treatment, comprehensive dental care, and more. The clinic is committed to maintaining a premium and welcoming aesthetic environment, offering the most advanced aesthetic care treatments available. Its state-of-the-art facilities in Dhaka and Chattogram City ensure that Bangladeshi residents no longer need to travel abroad for top-tier aesthetic treatments.

Among its many offerings, Este Medical Bangladesh is renowned for performing one of the most advanced and refined FUE Hair Transplant procedures in Bangladesh, executed by their professional surgeons. This cutting-edge method is just one example of the clinic's commitment to providing the best possible care to its clients.

Mohammed Faisal, the driving force behind Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd. and Alif Group, played a crucial role in establishing this joint venture. His involvement spans various vital industrial platforms in Bangladesh, making him a key figure in the country's business landscape. The joint venture between Este Group of the UK, represented by Sam Cinkir, and Alif Group, represented by Mohammed Faisal, underscores their shared commitment to elevating the standards of aesthetic care in Bangladesh and beyond.

Este Medical Bangladesh envisions becoming the leading provider of aesthetic and dermatological services not only in Bangladesh but across South Asia. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise from the mother company, Este Medical Group, the clinic is poised to set new benchmarks in the field of aesthetic care, ensuring clients receive world-class treatments close to home.

