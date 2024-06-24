Este Medical Bangladesh Limited: Elevating aesthetic care in South Asia

Corporates

Press Release
24 June, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 03:36 pm

Este Medical Bangladesh Limited: Elevating aesthetic care in South Asia

Press Release
24 June, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 03:36 pm
Este Medical Bangladesh Limited: Elevating aesthetic care in South Asia

Este Medical Group has done a joint venture with Alif Group in Bangladesh to form Este Medical Bangladesh Limited, a premier provider of specialized cosmetic and aesthetic services in South Asia. 

Este Medical Bangladesh was established in 2021 and boasts a team of expert dermatologists and aesthetic doctors trained in the UK. This Joint Venture is spearheaded by Mohammed Faisal, the Managing Director of both Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd. and Alif Group, whose vision has been pivotal in bringing this collaboration to fruition, reads a press release. 

Este Medical Group was founded in 1994, since then it has become a global leader in aesthetics, particularly in the UK. Sam Cinkir, the Founder, launched the first UK branch in 2015. Today, the group operates 18 branches worldwide, with 10 in the UK located in Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, London, Leicester, Bristol, Glasgow, and Edinburgh, and 8 internationally in cities such as Istanbul, Tirana, Nairobi, New York, Bucharest, Milan, Dubai, and Dhaka. Este Medical Group has ambitious plans to expand to at least 30 more cities globally and aims to build dedicated hospitals for surgical needs in the near future.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd. provides an extensive range of exceptional services for Skin, Hair, Body, and Dental Care. These services include laser hair removal, hair fall control, hair transplants, body shaping, fat reduction, anti-aging treatments, melasma treatment, comprehensive dental care, and more. The clinic is committed to maintaining a premium and welcoming aesthetic environment, offering the most advanced aesthetic care treatments available. Its state-of-the-art facilities in Dhaka and Chattogram City ensure that Bangladeshi residents no longer need to travel abroad for top-tier aesthetic treatments.

Among its many offerings, Este Medical Bangladesh is renowned for performing one of the most advanced and refined FUE Hair Transplant procedures in Bangladesh, executed by their professional surgeons. This cutting-edge method is just one example of the clinic's commitment to providing the best possible care to its clients.

Mohammed Faisal, the driving force behind Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd. and Alif Group, played a crucial role in establishing this joint venture. His involvement spans various vital industrial platforms in Bangladesh, making him a key figure in the country's business landscape. The joint venture between Este Group of the UK, represented by Sam Cinkir, and Alif Group, represented by Mohammed Faisal, underscores their shared commitment to elevating the standards of aesthetic care in Bangladesh and beyond.

Este Medical Bangladesh envisions becoming the leading provider of aesthetic and dermatological services not only in Bangladesh but across South Asia. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise from the mother company, Este Medical Group, the clinic is poised to set new benchmarks in the field of aesthetic care, ensuring clients receive world-class treatments close to home.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

5h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

4h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

1h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

33m | Videos
What message does the Moscow-Pyongyang agreement give to the opposition?

What message does the Moscow-Pyongyang agreement give to the opposition?

1h | Videos
NATO preparing for war with Russia?

NATO preparing for war with Russia?

2h | Videos
Yellow-bellied sea snake found in Kuakata beach again

Yellow-bellied sea snake found in Kuakata beach again

3h | Videos