Establishment from an online platform: Journey of Sanvee's by Tony

It was 2015. The idea of growing a business using online platforms was very rare among women in Bangladesh. Although the idea of being self-reliant was widespread among most women, but eight to ten years ago, the concept of socio-economic development through online platforms was very rare.

Rubiat Fatima Tony, from Kishoreganj, started her journey towards self-reliance by opening a Facebook page named after her daughter Sanvee. She started selling clothes. The people of Bangladesh were not yet habituated to online shopping. As a result, Tony's business didn't flourish at that time, reads a press release. 

With insistence and dedication, Tony did not give up on her dream. Five years later, she embarked on a new journey. When the whole world came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tony found a new path. As people turned to online shopping amid the pandemic, Tony restarted her journey through social media platforms. She started selling clothes on Facebook Live, targeting modern and fashion-conscious women.

Through the quality product, Sanvee's by Tony secured the trust of customers. Day by day, Tony started to face challenges managing so many orders. Currently, Sanvee's by Tony has about 1.8 million followers on Facebook.

To reduce the pressure of online orders and provide direct product service to customers, Tony opened the first outlet at Police Plaza in Dhaka in 2020. Since then, Rubiat Fatima Tony has become one of the most familiar faces among businesswomen who sell products on social media.

Quality product service and extensive popularity among customers have made Sanvee's by Tony a reliable brand for women across the country. For the love of her customers, Tony has set up outlets in various cities across the country. In just four years, the number of outlets has reached 15. At the beginning of 2024, Sanvee's by Tony embarked on an international journey by opening an outlet in Dubai.

Thus, Sanvee's by Tony has become an establishment from an online platform. This is not the end. Rubiat Fatima Tony, with her relentless efforts, aims to create employment opportunities for hundreds of unemployed young people in the country and contribute to the economic and socio-economic development of the country by reaching out to foreign customers with domestic products.
 

