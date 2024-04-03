Essential Drugs Company Ltd to get insurance services from MetLife

Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL), a renowned Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals company penned a contract with MetLife to provide insurance facilities to their employees in Bangladesh.

As part of this contract, around 4,500 employees of EDCL will receive insurance support for Death & Disability Coverage. The company has chosen MetLife as their employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength. EDCL is a leading producer of various antibiotics and other lifesaving medicines with its state-of-the-art plants in Gopalganj, Manikganj, Khulna, Tangail and Bogra.

In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 300,000 employees and their dependents of more than 900 organizations. In the year 2023, MetLife policy holders received about BDT 2,981 crore in claims.

"At EDCL we believe in building a work culture where our colleagues feel secure and confident. I believe that our employees can benefit from this collaboration and the services of MetLife." said Prof. Dr. Ehsanul Kabir Managing Director and CEO, Essential Drugs Company Limited.

Md. Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director & Chief Distribution Officer of MetLife Bangladesh said, "Our extensive experience of providing life insurance services will enable us to provide a tailor-made solution to cater to the unique needs of the employees of Essential Drugs Company Limited."

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Ehsanul Kabir Managing Director and CEO, Essential Drugs Company Limited, Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director & Chief Distribution Officer of MetLife Bangladesh and other senior officials of both organizations.