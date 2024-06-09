ESSAB hosts training on fire safety requirements as per BNBC 2020

The Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) successfully conducted a two-day training programme on Fire Safety Requirements as per the Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) 2020.

The training took place on June 7-8, 2024, at the ESSAB office in Dhaka, with participants from various industries and institutions.

ESSAB organized this training with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of adhering to the BNBC, particularly its Fire Safety Requirements.

The training sessions were led by a team of experts, including Md. Anwar Hossain, Assistant Director of Warehouse and Fire Prevention at FSCD; Arch Dewan Shamsul Arif, Owner of Vista Architectural Consultant and Lecturer at Brac University; Engr. Md. Al-Emran Hossain, Member of ASHRAF, NFPA, AMTA, and the IMPMO; and Engr. Fazlul Bari, Member of NFPS and ASHRAF.

The closing ceremony was graced by Md. Amin Helaly, Senior Vice President of FBCCI, as the chief guest. In his speech, he emphasized the critical importance of fire safety in building design and maintenance. "Ensuring compliance with the BNBC 2020 fire safety standards is not only a regulatory requirement but also a moral responsibility to protect lives and property," said Helaly.

ESSAB President and FBCCI Director Md. Niaz Aly Chisty also addressed the attendees, highlighting ESSAB's commitment to enhancing safety standards across the nation. "Through initiatives like this training program, we aim to equip industry professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement effective fire safety measures. Our goal is to foster a culture of safety and preparedness in all sectors," Chisty remarked.

ESSAB President said, for achieving the SDG, capacity building, skill improvement & training is very important, we are working on this and soon we will start claustral program in the schools of Dhaka & Chittagong to raise fire safty awarness & rescue deal.

The Closing ceremony was moderated by the Secretary General of ESSAB Zakir Uddin Ahmed. Among others, ESSAB Senior Vice President SM Shahjahan Saju, Vice President Mohammad Faisal Mahmud, Engr. M. Mahmudur Rashid, Joint Secretary General Md. Mahmood-E-Khoda, Treasurer Md. Noor Nabi, Publicity Secretary Md. Nazrul Islam, Director Md. Wahid Uddin, Eng. Md. Al-Emran Hossain, Md. Rafiqul Islam, business leaders and other dignitaries were present at the program.

The training program was well-received by the participants, who gained valuable insights into the latest fire safety protocols and practices as stipulated in the BNBC 2020.