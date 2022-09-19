Esquire Electronics opens new showroom in Narayanganj

Corporates

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Esquire Electronics opens new showroom in Narayanganj

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:31 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Esquire Electronics Ltd, the sole distributor of Japan's renowned electronics brands Sharp and General, has recently inaugurated a new showroom at Bangabandhu Road, Narayanganj.

Arifur Rahman, managing director of Esquire Electronics Ltd inaugurated the showroom, reads a press release.

Azman Arif Rahman, the elder son of the managing director of the company, along with high officials and several local renowned business persons were also present at the ceremony.

Esquire Electronics / new showroom / Narayanganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

11h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

1h | Videos
Cumilla's School Education Museum

Cumilla's School Education Museum

2h | Videos
The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

3h | Videos
Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  