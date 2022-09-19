Esquire Electronics opens new showroom in Narayanganj

Esquire Electronics Ltd, the sole distributor of Japan's renowned electronics brands Sharp and General, has recently inaugurated a new showroom at Bangabandhu Road, Narayanganj.

Arifur Rahman, managing director of Esquire Electronics Ltd inaugurated the showroom, reads a press release.

Azman Arif Rahman, the elder son of the managing director of the company, along with high officials and several local renowned business persons were also present at the ceremony.