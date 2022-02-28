ESC, DU holds 4th Bangladesh Economics Summit

The Economics Study Center (ESC) of the University of Dhaka has organised the second panel discussion of the week-long 4th Bangladesh Economics Summit.

The discussion titled "New Normal in South Asia: Structural Changes and Social Reforms" was held on Saturday, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The panellists for this session were Dr Farida C Khan, professor of Economics at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, Dr Mihir Pandey, associate professor of economics at the Rajmas College, Delhi University, and Dr SM Turab Hussain, associate professor at Lahore University of Management Sciences

They discussed the lockdown realities of their respective countries during the session which was moderated by Dr Selim Raihan, professor of economics at the Dhaka University (DU).

Attending the event, Dr Farida C Khan highlighted the pre-Covid concerns like poverty, gender gap, land scarcity, export dependency, youth unemployment, and many more.

She tried to shed light on different aspects that got an intense hit during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the newly arisen problems.

Moreover, how the deficit in the healthcare sector put this region in a crucial position was also discussed.

Meanwhile, Dr Khan also mentioned the positive sides of our economy, she tried to highlight the backlashes of coronavirus on the economic sector of South Asia that has caused major economic shifts.

Dr Pandey echoed Dr Khan and mentioned how India also suffered badly during the pandemic due to a lack of proper preparation to combat this deadly virus.

According to him, the reverse migration of foreign worker issues alongside the increasing unemployment affected the Indian economy severely.

He believes that ensuring better social protection for migrant workers and proper implementation of it can be a good way to tackle this issue.

