EPZ factory inspections for the first time

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) inspected factories in an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) for the first time.

Inspector General (IG) of the DIFE, Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, inspected two local factories and two foreign factories in the Uttara EPZ of Syedpur in Nilphamari district on October 14 and 16.

Ever since the government brought EPZ-listed factories within the purview of the DIFE under the labour law, the DIFE started its first-ever inspections on October 14 with Section Seven International Limited and Mazen (Bangladesh) Industries Limited, said the press release.

Later on Saturday, the IG of DIFE inspected Deshbandhu Textile Mills Limited and Ventura Leatherware Mfy (BD) Limited.

On his visit to the EPZ, he exchanged views with the managing authorities of the factories and visited the EPZ's medical centres, security barracks, and schools and colleges.

EPZs came into being for the first time in Bangladesh back in 1983. Since then, it has not been possible to inspect EPZ-listed factories formally by the DIFE.

With the earnest cooperation of EPZ authorities, the DIFE executed its first-ever inspection successfully.