Epic Properties inaugurates main gate of Percival Hill Society

04 February, 2024
Epic Properties inaugurates main gate of Percival Hill Society

04 February, 2024, 09:40 pm
Epic Properties Limited has inaugurated the main gate of the Percival Hill Road in Chawk Bazar.

On Sunday (4 February ), the main gate was inaugurated by the Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

He inaugurated the programme by unveiling the plaque of the gate. 

He said this initiative of Epic will play a special role in the beautification of the city as well as the public safety of the Percival Hill area. 

Applauding EPIC's initiative in social development, he requested to continue this trend.

Along with beautification through this initiative, guard posts for security guards, CCTV cameras to ensure overall security, road islands covered with various flowering trees and lighting have been coordinated.

 

