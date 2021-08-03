Epic Group donates to BGMEA’s fund to help Covid affected people

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 07:27 pm

On behalf of Epic Group its General Manager PK Saw handed over a cheque of Tk5 lakh

Epic Group has made a donation to a fund launched by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to assist people affected by Covid-19.
 

On behalf of Epic Group its General Manager PK Saw handed over a cheque of Tk5 lakh and one lakh pieces of face masks to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Dhaka today.

Epic Group Chairman Ranjan Mahtani and Managing Directors Sunil Daryanani and Dinesh Virwani virtually joined the donation handover ceremony, said a press release. 

BGMEA Vice President, Miran Ali, Director Tanvir Ahmed and former Director Ashikur Rahman Tuhin were also present at the ceremony. 

The Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh has recently taken an alarming turn with growing number of infections across the country. 

The rapid surge in infections have led to hospitalization of a large number of people. 

The hospital authorities are struggling to cope with the enormous pressure of patients with limited supply of medical equipment and medicines. 

Many people especially low-income group find it difficult to buy medicines for their relatives who are under treatment at the hospitals. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Given the present Covid situation in the country, we have initiated a fund to help people affected by the Covid-19 as we consider it as our social responsibility. From the fund BGMEA will donate medical equipment and medicines so that we can help people who need it now."

He requested generous people and organizations to come forward and make financial contribution to the BGMEA's fund to help the people in need. "Your donated money will be used to buy medical equipment including nasal cannula and oxygen cylinder and medicines which will be donated to hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients.", he said.

Earlier, BGMEA donated Taka 6 crore to the Prime Minister's fund to help the poor affected by Covid fallout.

BGMEA also donated 15 German-made high flow nasal cannula with BiPAP and 50 thousand masks to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital to meet the needs of patients.

