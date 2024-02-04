Epic Garment celebrates annual day

Epic Garment Manufacturing Company Limited, a concern of Internationally renowned Epic Group, celebrated its annual day on February 1, 2024, for its 7000-strong workforce from the Adamjee Zone facility, emphasizing employee engagement.

Despite wage increases and inflation, the company prioritized health and safety, spending $65,000 on a cultural show with high-quality facilities and featuring employees' talents, headlined by a national artist.

However, health issues related to the served food emerged later in the evening, with some attendees reporting sickness after having consumed the food later as take-away rather than on spot.

Epic responded by facilitating medical services and is investigating with its trusted, internationally-standard food provider. The company remains committed to employee welfare and vigilance in all operations.