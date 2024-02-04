Epic Garment celebrates annual day on 1 Feb

04 February, 2024, 01:20 pm
04 February, 2024

Epic Garment Manufacturing Company Limited, a subsidiary of the globally acclaimed Epic Group, marked its annual day festivities on February 1st with the active participation of its 7000-strong workforce at the Adamjee Zone facility.

The celebration, which included a cultural show featuring the talents of employees, was a grand affair with an expenditure of $65,000.

The event showcased high-quality facilities and was headlined by a national artist, reads a press release.

However, post-celebration, concerns arose about the health implications of the served food. Some attendees reported feeling unwell after consuming the food they took home instead of having it on the spot.

Putting health and safety at the forefront, Epic swiftly responded by providing medical services and initiating an investigation into its food provider.

The company claimed to remain committed to employee welfare and vigilance in all operations.

