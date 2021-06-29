EPB, BUFT sign agreement to develop skills of mid-level garment managers

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) signed an agreement today to launch diploma courses for mid-level managers and employees of garment factories to develop their professional skills.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were present at the agreement signing ceremony held at the ministry's conference room on Tuesday.

EPB Director General Khaled Mamun Chowdhury and BUFT's Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, reads a press release.

Attending the programme as a special guest BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed his thanks to the EPB and BUFT for taking the timely initiative of skills development courses for mid-level managers working in garment factories.

He stated that there was a visible shortage of skilled employees, particularly at the mid-level management section, in the RMG sector of the country and it's a demand of time to finally address this issue with due importance.

He said against the backdrop of steep competition in the apparel industry, productivity improvement is an important strategic tool to retain competitiveness in the world market alongside maintaining the market. One of the best options to enhance productivity is to make the workers skilled by imparting them necessary training, Faruque Hassan added.