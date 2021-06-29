EPB, BUFT sign agreement to develop skills of mid-level garment managers

Corporates

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 08:47 pm

Related News

EPB, BUFT sign agreement to develop skills of mid-level garment managers

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 08:47 pm
EPB, BUFT sign agreement to develop skills of mid-level garment managers

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) signed an agreement today to launch diploma courses for mid-level managers and employees of garment factories to develop their professional skills. 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were present at the agreement signing ceremony held at the ministry's conference room on Tuesday. 

EPB Director General Khaled Mamun Chowdhury and BUFT's Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, reads a press release.

Attending the programme as a special guest BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed his thanks to the EPB and BUFT for taking the timely initiative of skills development courses for mid-level managers working in garment factories.

He stated that there was a visible shortage of skilled employees, particularly at the mid-level management section, in the RMG sector of the country and it's a demand of time to finally address this issue with due importance.  

He said against the backdrop of steep competition in the apparel industry, productivity improvement is an important strategic tool to retain competitiveness in the world market alongside maintaining the market. One of the best options to enhance productivity is to make the workers skilled by imparting them necessary training, Faruque Hassan added. 

EPB / BUFT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

2h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook