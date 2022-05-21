EPB assures Walton of support to increase export

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has assured Walton of assistance in boosting export of domestically made electronics and electrical products.

A EPB delegation including its Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan offered the support during a visit to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Headquarter in Gazipur on Saturday, reads a press release.

'Walton tops in the Bangladesh market. Now, their target is to expand business in the global market. In this case, we need to promote the brand of Bangladesh as well as 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged products in the global arena, said AHM Ahsan after visiting several manufacturing units at Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Headquarter.

The other delegation members were EPB's Director-General Mahbubur Rahman, Secretary Iftikher Ahmed Chowdhury, Directors Mohammad Shahjalal and Kumkum Sultana, Deputy Director Rakhi Ahmed, Assistant Directors Munira Sharmin and Mozibur Rahman and Staff Officer Moinul Islam.

While expressing his opinion, EPB VC said, 'I have heard a lot about Walton's factory. I knew it was too big, but I didn't know it was so big. Coming here today, our idea about Walton became more mature. We are very happy.'

EPB Director General Mahbubur Rahman said, 'Bangladesh's exports in the electronics sector have started with Walton. Others are trying to follow them. We have a lot of potential here. Walton's market share in Bangladesh is more than 60 percent. Now, Walton is increasing the export volume of their products abroad. We are ready to provide necessary assistance to all, including Walton, to increase the export of electronics products made in Bangladesh to the world market.'

Earlier in the morning, the delegations were welcomed at the Walton Headquarter with a bouquet by Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Humayun Kabir and Edward Kim.

Among others, Walton's Research and Innovation Center's Head Tapash Kumer Majumder, Chief Technical Officer Mog Yang, Walton Headquarter Head of Admin Easir Al Imran, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Anisur Rahman Mollick, TV CBO Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Executive Director Azizul Hakim and the company's other senior officials were also present.

The guests first watched a video documentary on the various activities taken under the Walton's 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative and also the production process of various products in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals.

After that, they visited Walton's well-decorated product display center as well as manufacturing units of several products including refrigerator, compressor, PCB, television, air conditioner, mold and dye.