Eorange customers want either product or money back

Customers of e-commerce platform Eorange have demanded the immediate delivery of their products or the return of the money they paid against the orders.

Agitating customers made the demand at a human chain formed in front of the National Press Club in the capital today.

Customers, who were not delivered their ordered motorcycles or vouchers on time, organised the protest programme, reports the daily Prothom Alo.

The participants at the human chain said people used to order from Eorange to buy products at a reasonable cost. But now the opportunity to receive products from the e-commerce platform is completely closed.

Many, losing their jobs in the Covid pandemic, placed orders at Eorange in the hope of making some profit while sitting unemployed at home. Now the situation is staggering, the customers complained.

Bank official Mizanur Rahman ordered motorbikes and other daily necessities worth Tk30 lakh.

Mizanur Rahman said, "Banani police inspector Sheikh Sohail Rana's sister and brother-in-law used to run Eorange. They are now denying their involvement. Then who will give our products? I am seeking the intervention of the appropriate authorities including the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Commerce to return the goods or money to the victims."

Earlier on Thursday, the VAT intelligence directorate filed a case agaisnt Eorange in connection with evading VAT amounting to Tk13 lakh.

Also, the Bangladesh Bank sought bank statements of Eorange's chairman Sonia Mehjabin and managing director Maksudur Rahman. The central bank issued the letter to banks to provide the information within the next five working days, a central bank high official told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) suspended the membership of Eorange and three other e-commerce companies for their failure to provide proper explanations to the e-CAB's show-cause letters.