Envoy Textiles Limited holds its 26th Annual General Meeting

The 26th annual general meeting (AGM) of Envoy Textiles Limited was held on Monday (27 December) on the digital platform.

Envoy Textiles Limited Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, said a press release.

The company's Managing Director Abdus Salam Murshedy MP, Directors Rashida Ahmed, Tanvir Ahmed, Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Sumayyah Ahmed, Ishmam Salam, Independent Directors Syed Shahed Reza, Itrat Husain FCMA, FCS and Company Secretary M Saiful Islam Chowdhury FCS were also present at the AGM.

The meeting approved 10% cash dividend (including 5% interim cash dividend) for the year ended on 30 June 2021.