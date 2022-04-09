Envoy Textiles awarded National Export Trophy

Envoy Textiles Limited has been awarded National Export Trophy (Gold) for the eighth time as recognition for being the highest foreign currency earner for the fiscal year of 2017-18.

The award was conferred to Envoy Textiles for becoming the country's highest export earning company from the textile fabrics sector, says a press release.

During the award-giving ceremony at the capital's Hotel Radisson, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the gold trophy to Envoy Textiles Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed.

President Md Abdul Hamid virtually attended the programme as the chief guest.

Tanvir Ahmed; Director of BGMEA & Envoy Textiles Limited, and Tushar Tripathi, CEO of Envoy Textiles were also present at the event.