Envolead hosts 'Khulna Envoframe' workshop to promotes innovative sustainable solutions

Envolead Lt., in partnership with Climate Parliament Bangladesh, The Earth Society, and Towards Sustainability, proudly presents "KHULNA ENVOFRAME," a climate change awareness workshop at Khulna University, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the workshop aims to engage and empower the youth to tackle the pressing challenges posed by climate change. As part of the initiative, a day-long workshop was successfully conducted on 22 July 2023 at UTHAN # Arch.KU Lecture Theatre, Khulna University.

The workshop, moderated by Md. Abu Rahath, the Innovation & Sustainability Officer of Envolead Ltd., featured facilitators Tania Noor, Innovation & Sustainability advisor of Envolead Ltd., and Bayezid Khan, Assistant Professor at the Development Studies Discipline, Khulna University.

Morshedul Bari, the Co-Founder & CEO of Envolead Ltd., Nushrath Jahan Juhi, the Founder and Executive Director and Mehedi Hasan Apu, the Chief Operating Officer at Towards Sustainability, graced the event with their esteemed presence, and their valuable insights contributed significantly to its success.

The primary objective of the workshop was to enhance participants' understanding of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) awareness and provide them with technical feedback for their Video Presentation on Climate Sustainable solutions. The workshop focused on various thematic areas and offered favorable solutions to address critical issues such as coastal catastrophes, loss of livelihoods, stress on the health & well-being of coastal communities, promoting sustainable livelihoods, developing climate-resilient agricultural practices, fostering community-based adaptation strategies, and exploring technological shifts dedicated to improving coastal livelihoods.

"We hold the belief that the younger generation plays a crucial role in addressing climate change, and the 'KHULNA ENVOFRAME' event is specifically crafted to empower and involve them in devising sustainable solutions for the Khulna Division, which stands as one of the most climate-vulnerable regions globally." said Bayezid Khan, Assistant Professor at the Development Studies Discipline, Khulna University.

Photo: Courtesy

"By bringing together environmental enthusiasts from 22 universities and colleges, with a specific focus on the local climate crisis within the Khulan division wide area, and utilize their local invaluable knowledge and expertise to combat climate change effectively." said Tania Noor, Innovation & Sustainability advisor of Envolead Ltd.

Photo: Courtesy

The highlight of the event will be the "Khulan Envoframe" competition, scheduled to take place on 12 August 2023, which is open to all undergraduates and graduates of educational institutes across the Khulna Division. The competition provides a platform for young minds to showcase their innovative actions and strategies to combat climate change.

At the concluding remarks of the workshop Tania Noor, expressed her gratitude towards Khulna University for their wholehearted cooperation and support. She also extended her thanks to co-organizers Climate Parliament Bangladesh, The Earth Society, and media partner The Business Standard for their vital collaborative efforts in making the effective workshop a success.

Join us as we take significant strides towards a sustainable future and empower the youth to become changemakers in the fight against climate change. Together, we can create a positive impact on the environment and build a greener and more resilient world.