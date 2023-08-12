Envoframe Khulna: Climate solutions for sustainable future

The coastal areas of Bangladesh are encountering a severe and pressing scenario that requires direct focus without delay. The complete coastal stretch is at risk to diverse environmental and societal difficulties that are becoming increasingly perilous on a daily basis, said Mayor of the Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque, said a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest at a breakthrough Idea Contest Event titled "Khulna Envoframe" held at Khulna University on Saturday (12 August), Abdul Khaleque said environmental pollution and climate change affect our lives differently. We often don't realise it but there is no way to avoid its impact. That is why our behaviour and mentality should be based on environmentally friendly solutions."

Mentioning that the impact of climate change should be kept in mind, he said climate change is a big challenge for the present and future generations and there is a dire need for young leadership in this regard. Finally, he commented that everyone has a responsibility to contribute from their place.

The event was hosted by Envolead Ltd, in association with Climate Parliament-Bangladesh, Earth Society and Towards Sustainability. At Khulna University, environmental enthusiasts from about 22 universities and colleges within Khulna Division came together to offer their invaluable knowledge and expertise in the fight against climate change.

Barrister Selim Altaf Gorge MP – Member, Standing Committee on Ministry of Commerce and Standing Committee on Ministry of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and MIR Mostaque Ahmed Robi MP - Member, Standing Committee on Ministry of Disaster Management & Relief and Standing Committee on Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs attended the event as special guests.

"Khulna ENVOFRAME: CLIMATE SOLUTIONS FOR SUSTAINABLE FUTURE" is a visual storytelling competition particularly designed to highlight the stories of the coastal people of Bangladesh especially of the Satkhira-Khulna belt. Coastal regions of Bangladesh are facing a critical and urgent situation that demands our immediate attention.

The entire coastal belt is vulnerable to various environmental and social challenges which are getting lethal day by day. Empowering coastal communities, fostering newer adaptation strategies, and finding innovative solutions are not just desirable; they are absolutely essential. Lives are at stake, livelihoods are on the line, and the very existence of these communities is under threat. We cannot afford to stand idly by while these challenges continue to escalate. That is why Envolead welcomed youth advocates of the Khulna division to present the pressing challenges of the coastal communities and provide compatible solutions, reads the release.

Professor Dr. Mahmood Hossain, vice-chancellor of Khulna University who chaired the session, also emphasised collective efforts in protecting the environment, saying that these endeavours will play a crucial role in this regard.

Professor Md. Sanaul Islam, head of the Soil, Water and Environment discipline; Associate Professor Asma Ul Husna, Head of the Development Studies discipline; Professor Md. Sharif Hasan Limon, Director of Student Affairs; and Professor Khan Golam Quddus, Registrar of the Khulna University also addressed the audience on the same matter.

Journalist, Mohsin Ul Hakim, special correspondent of Jamuna Television; Ashoke Adhikary, regional project manager-khulna regional office, Gender-Responsive Coastal Adaptation Project, UNDP Bangladesh and Tania Noor, Innovation & Sustainability Advisor of EnvoLead Ltd, were among the judges.

At the event, compelling narratives, novel solutions, and evidence of positive impact to bolster support for the SDGs were submitted by the participating teams.

Morshedul Bari, co-founder & CEO of Envolead, Mamun Mia, executive director of The Earth Society and Shahed Latif, event and activation manager of The Business Standard also attended the event.

As media partners of the Khulna Envoframe event, The Business Standard and Daily Ittefaq played a crucial role in amplifying the voices of young people in the battle against climate change.

"Eco Tide Visionaries" won the first prize in the event with an extraordinary solution idea. "Eco Warriors" and "Coastal Geo Guardians'' secured the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up positions respectively. A total of 36 teams from different universities submitted ideas to the contest and five teams selected in the final round presented their solution ideas. 1st place winner Tk50,000, 1st runner-up Tk30,000 and 2nd runner-up awarded Tk20,000 as prize.