Corporates

Environment Dept hosts public awareness seminar on preserving water bodies

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In observance of World Environment Day 2024, a public awareness seminar on preserving water bodies and land to prevent global warming, drought and deforestation took place on 6 June in the conference room of the Department of Environment.

The seminar was jointly organised by a total of 18 organisations, including Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Association for Land Reform and Development, Nagarik Udyog, Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge, Unnayan Shamannay, Work for a Better Bangladesh (WBB) Trust, Green Voice, River Delta Research Centre.

Architect Iqbal Habib, vice president of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon and Prof M Shahidul Islam, chairman of the Department of Geography and Environment, Dhaka University, were the panelists.

They highlighted the effects of climate change in Bangladesh and various aspects of environmental pollution and ways to prevent environmental pollution.

As chief guest, Tanvir Shakil Joy, MP, chairperson of Climate Parliament Bangladesh and member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, called for action to prevent environmental pollution.

He also underscored the importance of tree plantation to reduce global warming. 

As special guest, Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury, MP, member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and Climate Parliament Bangladesh, discussed the effects of climate change on global warming and ways to fight it in Bangladesh.

Chairing the seminar, Director General of the Department of Environment Dr Abdul Hamid called for concerted efforts in preserving the water bodies and accelerating greening.

Sanjida Khan Ripa, programme manager of the Association for Land Reform and Development, and Rehmuna Nurain, research coordinator of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, presented an article on the importance of preserving land and water bodies to ensure environmental security for future generations.

The Department of Environment is hosting a series of seminars in observance of World Environment Day 2024.

 

