Entrepreneurs should be supported in agricultural development: Zakir Hossain, MP

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain today said, Bangladesh has achieved incredible success in agriculture sector.

Agriculture plays an important role in food production, ensuring sustainable food security, employment and export trade.

Along with livelihood, agriculture is inextricably linked to our overall development.

Therefore, the development of agriculture means the overall development of the country.

In the timely action and direction of the present government in the agriculture sector subsistence agriculture has transformed into commercial agriculture today.

This journey of progress must continue.

The State Minister made this comment while United Commercial Bank PLC, a leading private commercial bank in the country has taken the initiative to stand by the country's agri-entrepreneurs.

In the same continuity, under the CSR project, `Bhorosar Notun Janala' an Agricultural Entrepreneurs training was held on Saturday (21 October) at Sheikh Russel Auditorium in Kurigram.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain MP inaugurated the program as the Chief Guest.

Appreciating the United Commercial Bank's project, the state minister said other commercial banks should also come forward to help agricultural entrepreneurs.

If everyone works together, Bangladesh will move forward on the path of desired progress.

Speaking as the special guest, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB said, "our special CSR project will open a 'Bhorosar Notun Janala' in the minds of agri-entrepreneurs in the country.

It will help to find a 'way' to stand by the side of agriculture and farmers inspired by the mantra of building a golden Bengal,"

The day-long agri-entrepreneurship conference was attended by near about 200 selected agri-entrepreneurs from 9 Upazilas of Kurigram district.

Former High commissioner Jishnu Roy Choudhury, Rezaul Karim Siddique, Anchor Maati O Manush, Bangladesh Television, and Agricultural Information Analyst, Kaziul Islam, Mayor of Kurigram Municipality, District Commissioner Saidul Arif, District Police Superintendent Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Department Biplab Kumar Mohant, Livestock Officer Md. Asaduzzaman, Senior Fisheries Officer Ismat Ara and other bank officials spoke on the occasion.

In the training sessions in Kurigram, the resource persons discussed marketing, managerial skills, banking, and financial aspects of agricultural enterprises and answered the various queries of the entrepreneurs.