The Entrepreneurial Voice connects engineering and entrepreneurship at KUET

KUET Business and Entrepreneurship Club hosted a successful event "The Entrepreneurial Voice" on November 3, 2023, at KUET. The event aimed to bring students studying to be engineers together with founders and industry professionals under the theme "Engineering and Entrepreneurship: connecting the dots in between."

The event featured an array of distinguished speakers who shared their experiences and insights, including Md Mahmudur Rahman (CEO and Co-Founder of WeGro), Rahat Afroze (Organizational Head of Berger Paints), Adnan Imtiaz Halim (Co-Founder and CEO of Sheba.xyz), Md Oli Ahad (Founder and CEO of Intelligent Machines),Omar Farhan Khan (Senior Business Consultant & Project Manager at LightCastle Partners), Mohammad Tashfiq Jubair (Merchandising Manager at Bata), and Andalib Hasan (Operations Director at FoodPanda). Chief guest Dr. Mihir Ranjan Halder (VC), distinguished special guests Dr. Sobahan Mia (Pro VC) and Dr. Md. Helal-An-Nahiyan,Dr. A.B.M. Aowlad Hossain, and Md. Abu Shahid Chowdhury added to the event's prestige.

Attendees had the chance to meet these founders and industry professionals, exchange ideas, and make contacts that could greatly benefit their future careers. Furthermore, students had the opportunity to submit their resumes, opening doors to potential job opportunities and internships with top companies. Interactions with business leaders and engineers provided invaluable insights and forged lasting connections. In addition to these opportunities, the event presented the enticing possibility of winning scholarships, offering a well-rounded experience for all who attended.

Furthermore, the success of this event was greatly enhanced by the valuable sponsorship of some prominent organizations. Some of their words:

Industry Insider

Industry Insider is the first-ever industrial quarterly publication, focusing on industries, innovation and investment. The magazine is an out and out knowledge-sharing platform where the professionals from various industries write and curate the content. With a vision to enrich Bangladesh's industrial landscape with effective and in-depth articles, the magazine brings subject matter experts to bring ideas and solutions.

Light Castle Partners

LightCastle Partners is delighted to be a part of "Entrepreneurial Voices"; we believe industry & academia collaboration is key for the next catalytic jump in being a developed nation and a regional talent hub for skilled professionals. Given the current state of digital transformation, we must focus on building the next generation who can meet the global competition. It is truly inspiring to see the interest of young minds in joining the journey of becoming an entrepreneur and building their legacy backed by innovation & technology.

Medha-BCS Trainer

The event hosted by KUET Business and Entrepreneurship Club, was truly wonderful in its mission to inspire and empower young students to pursue entrepreneurship. The event provided an engaging platform for students to gain insights and motivation from successful entrepreneurs and industry experts, fostering a spirit of innovation and creativity among the attendees. Medha-BCS Trainer, a competitive exam preparation App was a sponsor in this event showcasing its Best features, Current Affairs exam and Tailored Personal Courses were highlighted as essential tools for those aspiring to succeed in government job examinations.

Interactive Cares

Interactive Cares, the nation's pioneering cloud and AI-based platform for delivering real-time education, health, mental health, and legal services, proudly sponsored an event organized by the KUET Business and Entrepreneurship Club. The event convened speakers and attendees united by the common objective of fostering job opportunities. Distinguished speakers offered valuable insights into job prospects.

Overall, "The Entrepreneurial Voice" at KUET has undoubtedly made a positive impact by strengthening the connection between engineering and entrepreneurship in the academic world.