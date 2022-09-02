An entrepreneur, two enterprises get Bangladesh Business Awards

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:39 pm

One entrepreneur and two enterprises have been handed the Bangladesh Business Awards, one of the prestigious awards in the country, for making significant progress in their respective business grounds in the year of 2021.

MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group won the award in the Business Person of the Year category, while Pran-RFL Group, one of the largest industrial conglomerates, became the Enterprise of the Year, and bKash Ltd, the largest MFS in Bangladesh, was recognised as the Best Financial Institution.

Planning Minister MA Mannan handed over the trophies to the winners at the 20th edition of the award in the presence of RS Subramanian, senior vice-president for commercial at DHL Express and country manager of DHL Express India, Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, and Md Miarul Haque, country manager at DHL Worldwide Express (BD) Pvt Ltd, at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka on Friday.

MA Jabbar received his award, while Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash Ltd, and Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL Group, received the trophies on behalf of their companies.

In his speech, Planning Minister MA Mannan congratulated the winners of the award recipients and also DHL and The Daily Star for continuing the initiative for the last 20 years.

Speaking about the achievement of the country, he said, "We can't be complacent. We are not there yet since we are working to become an upper-middle-income country by 2031 and a developed country by 2041."

The minister assured the business community of the government's continuing support so that they can tap their full potential and help the country realise its full potential.

"We are a business-friendly government," reiterated Planning Minister Mannan.

DHL Express, the world's leading logistics company, and The Daily Star, the most-read English language daily in Bangladesh, introduced the Bangladesh Business Awards in 2000 to inspire and motivate the business fraternity and create an environment of excellence and competitiveness that will drive the members of the business community to achieve greater heights of productivity.

The award is now considered as one of the most prestigious recognitions in business circles. The theme of this year's Bangladesh Business Awards was "Bridge to prosperity, connecting beyond borders".

Daily Star / DHL Express

