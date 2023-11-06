Enjoy varieties of mouthwatering steak at Ascott The Residence Dhaka

Ascott The Residence Dhaka is hosting a weeklong "Steak Promotion" at Nabihah Restaurant N' Café in Baridhara Diplomatic Zone, Dhaka.

It features a large assortment of exquisite steak like T-Bone Steak, Hunter Style Prime Rib-Eye, Pizzaiola Sirloin, Prime Fillet of Beef Forestiere, Green Fed Lamb Chop, Ascott Assorted Grill, River & Land Breeze served with 2 side dishes & different type of sauce for the dining pleasure of all the food lovers, reads a press release.

Guests can enjoy the delicious juicy steak with their friends, family or the loved ones from 06 to 12 November at 6pm to 10pm.

Guests will also enjoy 15% discount on total bill during this promotion.

The restaurant's renowned chef Linus Rozario and his team will showcase the dishes.

