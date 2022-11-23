Enjoy Black Friday deals at Sundora Beauty: 60% off and more

23 November, 2022, 11:15 am
23 November, 2022

Enjoy Black Friday deals at Sundora Beauty: 60% off and more

Sundora Beauty, the premier omni-channel retailer of beauty products in Bangladesh, is celebrating Black Friday, one of the year's biggest shopping events from November 24th to 27th. Clients can enjoy a massive sale of up to 60% off on items including perfumes, skincare, makeup, and home fragrances. 

With more than 100 authentic and exclusive international brands, the Black Friday Campaign can be enjoyed both online and in the offline stores. You can find Sundora Beauty's Black Friday offers at four stores across Dhaka - Gulshan Avenue, Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi, and two on Banani Road 12. Nationwide shipping is available for online purchases.

To further enhance the shopping experience, Sundora Beauty is collaborating with ShareTrip, the exclusive online travel agency: customers who buy from Sundora Beauty during the Black Friday campaign will receive a ShareTrip voucher that provides up to 14% off on-air tickets for selected airlines.

Sundora's inception in 2019 had as the mission to offer an authentic shopping experience and to help customers reveal their truly beautiful and confident selves. Today Sundora Beauty is the ultimate destination for fragrances and beauty lovers, with the most prestigious brands such as Acqua di Parma, Carolina Herrera, Clarins, and many more. The latest addition to Sundora Beauty's collection is the world-renowned niche fragrance brand Jo Malone.

Visit Sundora - Your True Experience - In Bangladesh for more information on the hottest deals.
 

