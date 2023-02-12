Energypac wins Superbrands Status 2023-24

12 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Energypac wins Superbrands Status 2023-24

12 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Energy, power and engineering company Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) has been awarded the most prestigious Superbrand status 2023-24.

Super brand is a global arbiter for brands which operates in 90 countries around the world. 

Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent success symbol for brands.    

Superbrands are selected through a process which involves independent and voluntary panels of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the 'Brand Council'.

Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Enegypac Power Generation, said, "As the leading electro-mechanical engineering company in Bangladesh, we are extremely honored and delighted to receive the 'most prestigious Superbrands Award.' We are leaving no stone unturned to help the country address and fulfill its power and energy needs. Energypac will continue to offer energy-efficient options and access to clean energy while paving the pathway to sustainability. 

It is mentionable that Energypac has been providing solutions to make manufacturing cleaner, infrastructure more energy efficient and offer access to clean energy since 1982 by combining digitalization and sustainability. Energypac offers a wide range of power products and services in different categories such as power transmission and distribution, power generation, Commercial Automotive, LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Bottling and Distribution, Prefabricated Steel construction. The company has a footprint in energy-efficient luminaires and renewable energy and management. 

From Energypac Chief Strategist Naweed Rashid, Marcom Lead Ameen Mahmood, Brand Specialist Atiquzzaman Khan participated in the Gala event.

Energypac will be the country's only energy & power engineering company with the super brand title for the next two years 2023-24.

