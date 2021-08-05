Energypac wins ‘best power solutions company’ award by Business Tabloid

Energypac Power Generation Ltd from Bangladesh has been awarded under the category of 'Best Power Solutions Company' by the Business Tabloid.

The power solutions company was presented the award for its continued efforts and commitment to ensure clean energy options for Bangladesh with an intention to help the country attain sustainability, says a press release.

Business Tabloid is a London-based online news magazine meant for the fast-paced generation. Business Tabloid Awards recognise the contributions of the companies on an international level taking the prospects and expertise the company holds in its respective industry into account.

"This is really a memorable achievement for everyone working at Energypac as recognition always encourages people to work harder," said Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac.

This award will definitely inspire us to strive more in the days to come, he said, adding that the company is not leaving no stone unturned to help the country address and fulfill its power and energy needs.

Beginning the journey in 1982, Energypac has combined digitalisation and sustainability with a view to providing solutions to make manufacturing cleaner, infrastructure more energy-efficient and offer access to clean energy.

