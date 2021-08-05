Energypac wins ‘best power solutions company’ award by Business Tabloid

Corporates

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 05:35 pm

Related News

Energypac wins ‘best power solutions company’ award by Business Tabloid

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 05:35 pm
Logo of Energypac
Logo of Energypac

Energypac Power Generation Ltd from Bangladesh has been awarded under the category of 'Best Power Solutions Company' by the Business Tabloid.

The power solutions company was presented the award for its continued efforts and commitment to ensure clean energy options for Bangladesh with an intention to help the country attain sustainability, says a press release.  

Business Tabloid is a London-based online news magazine meant for the fast-paced generation. Business Tabloid Awards recognise the contributions of the companies on an international level taking the prospects and expertise the company holds in its respective industry into account. 

"This is really a memorable achievement for everyone working at Energypac as recognition always encourages people to work harder," said Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac.

This award will definitely inspire us to strive more in the days to come, he said, adding that the company is not leaving no stone unturned to help the country address and fulfill its power and  energy needs.

Beginning the journey in 1982, Energypac has combined digitalisation and sustainability with a view to providing solutions to make manufacturing cleaner, infrastructure more energy-efficient and offer access to clean energy. 
 

Bangladesh

Energypac Power Generation / Business Tabloid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house