Energypac takes initiative of reusing plastic water bottle

Corporates

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 04:35 pm

Related News

Energypac takes initiative of reusing plastic water bottle

Energypac has come up with an initiative, where they turn all their used bottles into plant pots, to promote sustainability and greenery through creativity

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 04:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Reusing plastic bottles and making them into something amazing can be a great way to minimize waste.

Energypac Power Generation Ltd. (EPGL) has recently taken an initiative to reuse plastic bottles by turning them into a plant pot, making it an eco-friendly and aesthetic alternative to simply throwing them away, reads a press release. 

The usage of plastic bottles has been on the rise, creating a substantial amount of plastic waste within the environment. Hence, instead of throwing the bottles away, they can be reused. Although the option of recycling still remains, reusing the bottles opens opportunities to get creative.

Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO, Energypac Power Generation Ltd. said, "The importance of environmental sustainability has been increasing with each passing day. As a company committed to environmental sustainability, we feel responsible to do our part by coming up with eco-friendly solutions to tackle the issue of rising plastic waste. Hence, we have brought in this idea of turning our plastic bottles into something more sustainable. With more such initiatives, we will continue our efforts to drive the country towards greenery and sustainability."

The adverse effects of plastic have gone on to become one of the most pressing issues, disrupting lives in many ways.

Energypac, a brand committed to providing sustainable solutions within the country, has taken the initiative to minimize plastic waste, driving Bangladesh towards achieving its SDG goals. 

Energypac / Plastic bottles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

7h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

8h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

20h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

58m | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

58m | Videos
Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

1h | Videos
Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?