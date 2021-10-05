Energypac introduces motor vehicle service centre in Bogura

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Energypac introduces motor vehicle service centre in Bogura

The Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) of Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) on Tuesday inaugurated a motor vehicle service centre in Bogura.  

The service center is located at West Palsha of Bogura on a 8,000 square feet area. The centre can provide services to 20 vehicles at once, said a press release.   

It will provide 360-degree vehicle services for JAC trucks and pickups, JCB and Heli construction machineries, SHACMAN heavy duties trucks, and Ankai Buses.

Faiaz H Chowdhury, chief business officer of EPGL Institutional Sales, and other high officials from Energypac were present at the inauguration ceremony. 

Faiaz H Chowdhury said, "We have opened this service centre in Bogura so that our customers from surrounding areas can solve their vehicle-related problems." 

EPGL is the distributor of JAC, Ankai, SHACMAN, JCB and Heli for the Bangladesh market.

MVD of EPGL has opened numerous service centres across the country.

