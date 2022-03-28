Energypac inaugurates  satellite plant to meet LPG demand

Energypac- one of the leading companies in the power and energy sector of Bangladesh inaugurated G-Gas Satellite Plant 101 on Monday in Rupganj, Narayanganj to meet the country's increasing demand for Liquefied petroleum gas. (LPG)

G-Gas- a concern of Energypac started its operation at Khulna back in 2017 to meet the growing energy demand LPG in civic life.

The satellite plant has been set up to strengthen its distribution network as the company aims for diversification.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, energy adviser to the prime minister said during this time, "LPG is playing an important role in fuel diversification and I would like to thank Energypac and G-Gas for their contribution in this sector."

He also emphasised the need for joint ventures between public and private sectors to ensure future energy security through the development of talent and research.

The adviser was present as the chief guest in the event.

G-Gas has its own LPG carrying ship "MT-G-GAS 101" with a capacity of 600 MT to make LPG transportation even safer and faster.

