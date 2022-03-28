Energypac inaugurates  satellite plant to meet LPG demand

Corporates

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:27 pm

Related News

Energypac inaugurates  satellite plant to meet LPG demand

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:27 pm
Energypac inaugurates  satellite plant to meet LPG demand

Energypac- one of the leading companies in the power and energy sector of Bangladesh  inaugurated G-Gas Satellite Plant 101 on Monday in Rupganj, Narayanganj to meet the country's increasing demand for Liquefied petroleum gas. (LPG)

G-Gas- a concern of Energypac started its operation at Khulna back in 2017 to meet the growing energy demand LPG in civic life.

The satellite plant has been set up to strengthen its distribution network as the company  aims  for diversification.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, energy adviser to the prime minister said during this time, "LPG is playing an important role in fuel diversification and I would like to thank Energypac and G-Gas for their contribution in this sector."

He also emphasised the need for joint ventures between public and private sectors to ensure future energy security through the development of talent and research.

The adviser was present as the chief guest in the event.

G-Gas has its own LPG carrying ship "MT-G-GAS 101" with a capacity of 600 MT to make LPG transportation even safer and faster.
 

Energypac / LPG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

9h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

10h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

7h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

7h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

23h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy