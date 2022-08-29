Energypac hosts JCB Customer Meet 2022 at C’nawabganj

Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) arranges JCB Customer Meet-2022 for its construction machinery customers recently.

The customers of North Bengal region attended the program at Parjatan Motel in Shibganj of Chapainababganj, said a press release.

Chief Business Officer of Motor Vehicle Division (EPGL) SM Jashim Uddin, Construction Machineries & Materials Handling Division Manager Mahmudul Hasan Kawser and Marcom Specialist Ameen Mahmood and other company officials were present during the event.

As the sole distributor of JCB, one of the leading construction machinery brands in the world, Energypac's Construction Machineries & Material Handling division is stepping forward with a vision to provide world-class construction machinery which confirms the best value for money.