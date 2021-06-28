Energypac hands over JCB 530-70 Telehandlers to Eco Ceramic

Corporates

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 09:15 pm

Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) has officially handed over the JCB Telescopic Handler 530-70 to Eco Ceramics Industries Limited.

The handover ceremony took place on Monday, said a media statement.

EPGL is the sole distributor of JCB in Bangladesh.

JCB 530-70 is a multipurpose Telehandler that has been engineered to move any material quickly and safely, enabling bottom line distinction across a host of industries and applications, including RMC, Crusher, Cotton, Ceramic, and many others.

The equipment can pile with 12 feet maximum reach on 7-meter machines and fuel-efficient to lower recurring costs.

In addition, the handler offers utmost operator safety, stability, and support without compromising manoeuvrability. JCB 530-70 Telescopic Handler is the world's formidable and most innovative multipurpose machine.

Md Arif Hossain, chief engineer of Eco Ceramics Industry Limited attended the event along with other high officials from the company, while top officials from Energypac Power Generation Limited's (EPGL) Construction Machineries and Material Handling division have also attended the event.

Eco Ceramics Industries Limited, a concern of GPH Ispat, is a bricks manufacturing company that uses modern technology to produce hollow and solid blocks.

